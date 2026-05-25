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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 25

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Wacha has -150 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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