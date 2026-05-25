Michael Wacha And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On May 25

Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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