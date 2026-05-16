Michael Wacha And Royals Play Cardinals On May 16

Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.