Michael Wacha And Royals Play Cardinals On May 16
Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.