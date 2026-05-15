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Michael Wacha
Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha

Kansas City Royals • #52 SP

Michael Wacha And Royals Face Cardinals On May 15

Michael Wacha will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Wacha has -112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Wacha is 4-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Wacha

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