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Michael McGreevy
St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy

St. Louis Cardinals • #36 RP

Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Athletics On May 14

Michael McGreevy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 3:05 p.m. ET. McGreevy has +122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McGreevy is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael McGreevy

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