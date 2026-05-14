Michael McGreevy And Cardinals Face Athletics On May 14

McGreevy is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing only one hit.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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