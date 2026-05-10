Michael Massey And Royals Play Tigers On May 10
Michael Massey and the Kansas City Royals will take on the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Massey has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Massey is hitting for a .233 BA, .256 OBP and .452 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 10 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Tigers.
Brenan Hanifee will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.