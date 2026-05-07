Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Square Off Against Mets On May 7

Lorenzen is 2-4 with a 6.92 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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