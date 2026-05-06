Michael Lorenzen And Rockies Face Mets On May 6
Michael Lorenzen will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:20 p.m. ET. Lorenzen has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lorenzen is 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.