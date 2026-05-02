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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Take On White Sox On May 2

Michael King will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:40 p.m. ET. King has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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