Michael King And Padres Take On White Sox On May 2

King is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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