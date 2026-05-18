Michael King And Padres Take On Dodgers On May 18
Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
King is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.