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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Take On Dodgers On May 18

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. King has +114 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

King is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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