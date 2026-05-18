Michael King And Padres Take On Dodgers On May 18

King is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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