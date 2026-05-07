Michael King And Padres Face Cardinals On May 7

King is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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