Michael King And Padres Take On Brewers On May 13

King is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.