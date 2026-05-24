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Michael King
San Diego Padres

Michael King

San Diego Padres • #34 SP

Michael King And Padres Take On Athletics On May 24

Michael King will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Athletics at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. King has -142 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

King is 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael King

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