Michael King And Padres Take On Athletics On May 24

King is 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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