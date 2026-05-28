Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 28

Harris is hitting for a .298 BA, .325 OBP and .521 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 25 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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