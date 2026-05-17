Michael Harris II And Braves Play Red Sox On May 17

Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 17 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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