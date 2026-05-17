Michael Harris II And Braves Play Red Sox On May 17
Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will face the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Harris has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .301 BA, .331 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 17 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.
Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.