Michael Harris II And Braves Face Marlins On May 21

Harris is hitting for a .294 BA, .322 OBP and .491 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 20 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. Harris has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

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