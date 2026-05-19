Michael Harris II And Braves Play Marlins On May 19
Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Harris has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .288 BA, .317 OBP and .477 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 18 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.