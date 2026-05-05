Michael Harris II And Braves Face Mariners On May 5

Harris is hitting for a .318 BA, .351 OBP and .551 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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