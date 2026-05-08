Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Dodgers On May 8

Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .328 OBP and .513 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 13 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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