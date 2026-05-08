Michael Harris II And Braves Square Off Against Dodgers On May 8
Michael Harris II and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Harris has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Harris is hitting for a .296 BA, .328 OBP and .513 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 13 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 runs. Harris has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.
The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.