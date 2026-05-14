Michael Harris II And Braves Face Cubs On May 14

Harris is hitting for a .311 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 16 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (1-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

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