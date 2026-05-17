Michael Conforto And Cubs Face White Sox On May 17

Conforto is hitting for a .333 BA, .444 OBP and .608 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.052 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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