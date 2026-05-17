Michael Conforto And Cubs Face White Sox On May 17
Michael Conforto and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Conforto has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Conforto is hitting for a .333 BA, .444 OBP and .608 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.052 and he has scored 10 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Erick Fedde makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.