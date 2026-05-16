Michael Conforto And Cubs Face White Sox On May 16

Conforto is hitting for a .333 BA, .441 OBP and .604 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.045 and he has scored nine runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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