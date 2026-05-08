Michael Conforto And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 8

Conforto is hitting for a .361 BA, .467 OBP and .667 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.133 and he has scored eight runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) in his previous game against the Reds.

Kumar Rocker (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.