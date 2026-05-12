Michael Conforto And Cubs Face Braves On May 12

Conforto is hitting for a .364 BA, .473 OBP and .659 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.132 and he has scored nine runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Rangers.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.