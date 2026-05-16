Michael Busch And Cubs Take On White Sox On May 16

Busch is hitting for a .231 BA, .352 OBP and .356 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 19 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (5-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.62 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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