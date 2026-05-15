Michael Busch And Cubs Take On White Sox On May 15

Busch is hitting for a .231 BA, .348 OBP and .353 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 17 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Sean Burke (2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.