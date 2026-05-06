Michael Busch And Cubs Face Reds On May 6

Busch is hitting for a .229 BA, .331 OBP and .366 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 16 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.