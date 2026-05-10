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Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch

Chicago Cubs • #29 1B

Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 10

Michael Busch and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Busch has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Busch is hitting for a .236 BA, .349 OBP and .368 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 17 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Michael Busch

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