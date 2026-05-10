Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 10

Busch is hitting for a .236 BA, .349 OBP and .368 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 17 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom makes the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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