Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 25
Michael Busch and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Busch has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Busch is hitting for a .230 BA, .360 OBP and .380 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 21 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.
Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.