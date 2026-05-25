Michael Busch And Cubs Square Off Against Pirates On May 25

Busch is hitting for a .230 BA, .360 OBP and .380 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 21 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Carmen Mlodzinski makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.