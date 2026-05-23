Michael Busch And Cubs Take On Astros On May 23

Busch is hitting for a .229 BA, .361 OBP and .369 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 20 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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