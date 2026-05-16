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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 16

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kelly is 3-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw nine innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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