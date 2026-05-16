Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 16
Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 3:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Kelly is 3-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw nine innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.