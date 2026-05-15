Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 15
Merrill Kelly will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 15 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Kelly is 2-3 with a 7.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.