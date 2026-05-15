Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On May 15

Kelly is 2-3 with a 7.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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