Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 25

Kelly is 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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