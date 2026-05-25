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Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly

Arizona Diamondbacks • #29 SP

Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 25

Merrill Kelly will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, May 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET. Kelly has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Kelly is 4-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Merrill Kelly

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