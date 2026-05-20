Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 20
Merrill Kelly will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Kelly has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kelly is 3-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw nine innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.