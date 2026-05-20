Merrill Kelly And Diamondbacks Take On Giants On May 20

Kelly is 3-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw nine innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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