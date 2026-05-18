Max Meyer And Marlins Play Braves On May 18

Meyer is 3-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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