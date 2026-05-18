FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Max Meyer
Miami Marlins

Max Meyer

Miami Marlins • #23 SP

Max Meyer And Marlins Play Braves On May 18

Max Meyer will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Meyer has +112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Meyer is 3-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Meyer

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News