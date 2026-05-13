Max Fried And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 13

Fried is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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