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Max Fried
New York Yankees

Max Fried

New York Yankees • #54 SP

Max Fried And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 13

Max Fried will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Fried has -148 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Fried is 4-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Max Fried

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