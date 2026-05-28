Mauricio Dubon And Braves Play Red Sox On May 28

Dubon is hitting for a .259 BA, .311 OBP and .386 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 22 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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