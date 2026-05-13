Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Athletics On May 13

Liberatore is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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