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Matthew Liberatore
St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore

St. Louis Cardinals • #32 RP

Matthew Liberatore And Cardinals Square Off Against Athletics On May 13

Matthew Liberatore will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Liberatore has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Liberatore is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Liberatore

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