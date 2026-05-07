Matt Wallner And Twins Face Nationals On May 7

Wallner is hitting for a .189 BA, .283 OBP and .330 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 13 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last game against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.