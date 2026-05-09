Matt Wallner And Twins Face Guardians On May 9

Wallner is hitting for a .179 BA, .276 OBP and .313 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .588 and he has scored 13 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-5) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 4.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.