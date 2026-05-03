Matt Wallner And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 3
Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 12:45 p.m. ET. Wallner has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wallner is hitting for a .162 BA, .265 OBP and .273 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored 12 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.
Trey Yesavage (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.