Matt Wallner And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 3

Wallner is hitting for a .162 BA, .265 OBP and .273 SLG with a 37.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored 12 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his second this season.

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