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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Play Rockies On May 3

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .293 BA, .373 OBP and .639 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.012, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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