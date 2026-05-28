Matt Olson And Braves Face Red Sox On May 28

Olson is hitting for a .259 BA, .341 OBP and .546 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (3rd in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

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