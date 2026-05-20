Matt Olson And Braves Play Marlins On May 20

Olson is hitting for a .283 BA, .364 OBP and .594 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .958, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (3rd in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a double and two walks) in his last game against the Marlins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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