Matt Olson And Braves Take On Marlins On May 19

Olson is hitting for a .277 BA, .354 OBP and .587 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.