Matt Olson And Braves Face Mariners On May 5

Olson is hitting for a .300 BA, .383 OBP and .664 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.047, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (1st in MLB). He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (4-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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