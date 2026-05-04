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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Mariners On May 4

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Olson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .299 BA, .380 OBP and .650 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is 1.029, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs (1st in MLB). In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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