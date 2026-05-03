Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Rays On May 3

Chapman is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .341 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 16 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (4-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.