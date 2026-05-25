Matt Chapman And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 25

Chapman is hitting for a .240 BA, .317 OBP and .332 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 23 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Merrill Kelly (4-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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