Matt Chapman And Giants Play Diamondbacks On May 25
Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, on Monday, May 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET. Chapman has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .240 BA, .317 OBP and .332 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 23 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Merrill Kelly (4-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.71 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.