Martín Pérez And Braves Face Marlins On May 19

Perez is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning against the Boston Red Sox without allowing a hit.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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