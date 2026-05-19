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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Face Marlins On May 19

Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw one scoreless inning against the Boston Red Sox without allowing a hit.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Martin Perez

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