Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Yankees On May 16
Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will square off against the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Vientos has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .234 BA, .278 OBP and .419 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 14 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.
Carlos Rodon (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.