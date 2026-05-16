Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Yankees On May 16

Vientos is hitting for a .234 BA, .278 OBP and .419 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 14 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his second start this season.

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